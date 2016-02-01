getTV Inks Distribution Pact With Media General

Sony Pictures Television’s retro TV channel getTV signed a distribution agreement with Media General for both over-the-air and local cable carriage in 20 new markets, Sony said.

Media General will begin rolling out getTV beginning Feb. 1 and the Media General affiliates will elevate getTV to local deals in place in 87 markets, 47 of which are in the top 50 DMAs, including new adds in Indianapolis, Grand Rapids and Harrisburg, per Sony.

getTV in December also obtained national distribution via Dish Network. That agreement also included carriage for Cine Sony and renewed carriage for Sony Movie Channel (see story).

