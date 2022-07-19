Gerardo Lopez Named WBZ-WSBK Boston News Director

Gerardo Lopez has been named VP and news director at WBZ-WSBK Boston, which is part of CBS News and Stations. He comes from E.W. Scripps-owned WTKR-WGNT in Norfolk, Virginia, where he was news director. He starts August 15.

Earlier in this career, Lopez was the nightside assignment editor at CBS-owned KTVT in Dallas-Fort Worth.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Gerardo back to the CBS Stations family,” said Justin Draper, president and general manager of WBZ-WSBK. “As I have gotten to know Gerardo during the past few weeks, it’s clear that he possesses a lot of great experience from working in several of the top local newsrooms in the country. His vision and values align with everything WBZ News stands for. I am excited to have him join us next month and work with our team to help us serve our viewers across our broadcast, streaming and digital platforms.”

Lopez has also worked at KJRH Tulsa and KEYE Austin.

“While Gerardo and I have never worked together, I have followed his career path for several years and have long considered him to be a strong leader in the local news business,” CBS Stations president Adrienne Roark said. “I am a fan of his passion for seeking the truth, holding the powerful accountable and effecting change.”

Lopez succeeds Jessi Miller Bradley as news director in DMA No. 10. She departed in May.

“I am humbled and honored to lead the talented journalists at Boston’s first and finest television station,” Lopez said. “I want to thank Justin and Adrienne for the opportunity to join such a great team. I am looking forward to getting to know everyone at CBS Boston and being a part of a group of journalists that truly makes a difference in the communities we are so proud to serve.” ■