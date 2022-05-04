George Carlin Documentary From Judd Apatow on HBO

HBO premieres George Carlin’s American Dream, a two-part documentary directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, May 20. The second part airs a day later, and both episodes will be on HBO Max May 20.

(Image credit: HBO)

George Carlin’s American Dream chronicles the life and work of the legendary comedian. Dubbed the “dean of counterculture comedians,” according to HBO, Carlin headlined 14 HBO comedy specials and appeared on The Tonight Show over 130 times. He died in 2008.

The documentary examines “a cultural chameleon who is remembered as one of the most influential stand-up comics of all time,” said HBO. It includes his childhood in New York City, his battles with drugs, brushes with the law, and his family.

Those interviewed in the documentary include Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Stephen Colbert, Bill Burr, Bette Midler, W. Kamau Bell and Jon Stewart.

HBO Documentary Films, Rise Films and Apatow Productions in association with Pulse Films produced the project. Apatow, Bonfiglio, Teddy Leifer, Jerry Hamza and Kelly Carlin are executive producers, as are Lisa Heller and Nancy Abraham of HBO. ■