‘Game of Thrones’ Season 6 Poster Teases Jon Snow, April Return

HBO’s Game of Thrones teased fans Monday with the release of a season 6 poster.

The artwork features a bloodied Jon Snow, whose fate has been the subject of much debate since the end of season 5 in June, and the word April.

The season 5 finale notched a record 8.1 million viewers for the cabler.

GoT has remained popular in its off season, taking the top spot in September for shows based on demand expressions. The buzz worthy drama garnered 28.2 million expressions, according to Parrot Analytics.