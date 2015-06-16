‘Game of Thrones’ Wraps Fifth Season on Record High

Sunday’s fifth season finale of HBO’s Game of Thrones notched another record high with 8.1 million viewers tuning in for the 9 p.m. premiere, according to Nielsen.

Despite going up against Game 5 of the NBA Finals – which drew 20.5 million viewers on ABC – the episode titled “Mother’s Mercy” bested the previous record of 7.99 million that watched Thrones’ fifth season premiere in April and finished with a 4.1 rating among adults 18-49.

Following Game of Thrones, the second season finale of Silicon Valley drew 2.1 million viewers and a 1.1 rating in the demo, while Veep wrapped its fourth season with 1.1 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the demo.