‘Game of Thrones’ Wraps Fifth Season on Record High

By

Sunday’s fifth season finale of HBO’s Game of Thrones notched another record high with 8.1 million viewers tuning in for the 9 p.m. premiere, according to Nielsen.

Despite going up against Game 5 of the NBA Finals – which drew 20.5 million viewers on ABC – the episode titled “Mother’s Mercy” bested the previous record of 7.99 million that watched Thrones’ fifth season premiere in April and finished with a 4.1 rating among adults 18-49.

Following Game of Thrones, the second season finale of Silicon Valley drew 2.1 million viewers and a 1.1 rating in the demo, while Veep wrapped its fourth season with 1.1 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the demo.