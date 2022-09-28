Game Show Network Makes Deal To Return To Dish Network
Agreement ends three-week blackout
Dish Network said it reached a new carriage agreement with Game Show Network, ending a three week blackout.
Game Show Network is being restored to the Dish TV and Sling TV lineups.
"We're pleased to have reached a multi-year agreement that benefits all parties, especially our customers," said Brian Neylon, executive VP and Group President, Dish TV. "I want to thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we worked through the negotiations."
Dish had accused GSN of backing out of an agreement, resulting in the blackout.
GSN said it couldn't agree to the terms Dish was demanding.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
"We are happy to have entered into a long-term agreement with DISH and that DISH customers can resume watching their favorite shows on Game Show Network for years to come," said Tim Carry, executive VP Distribution for Game Show Network. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
