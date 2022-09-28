Game Show Network Makes Deal To Return To Dish Network

Dish Network said it reached a new carriage agreement with Game Show Network, ending a three week blackout.

Game Show Network is being restored to the Dish TV and Sling TV lineups.

"We're pleased to have reached a multi-year agreement that benefits all parties, especially our customers," said Brian Neylon, executive VP and Group President, Dish TV. "I want to thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we worked through the negotiations."

Dish had accused GSN of backing out of an agreement, resulting in the blackout.

GSN said it couldn't agree to the terms Dish was demanding.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

"We are happy to have entered into a long-term agreement with DISH and that DISH customers can resume watching their favorite shows on Game Show Network for years to come," said Tim Carry, executive VP Distribution for Game Show Network. ■