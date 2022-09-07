Game Show Network Blacked Out In Dispute with Dish TV, Sling TV

Game Show Network on its website warned Dish subscribers they could lose the channel

Game Show Network has been blacked out to Dish TV satellite customers and Sling TV virtual MVPD subscribers in a carriage dispute.

“We have been working with Game Show Network for months to finalize a fair agreement for our customers,” said Andy LeCuyer, programming senior VP for Dish. “Unfortunately, Game Show Network made the decision to remove its service from Dish and Sling, backpedaling out of a handshake agreement to continue carriage of their service on our platforms. This is a deceitful negotiation tactic aimed at our customers, putting them in the middle.”

Dish said it remains open to working with GSN to reach a fair agreement and hopes to restore the channel soon.

“We’re deeply disappointed in Game Show Network’s decision to remove its channel at the expense of its viewers,” LeCuyer said . “We will continue fighting on behalf of our customers to come to a fair deal that is beneficial for all.”

In a statement, Game Show Network said it tried to get a deal done with Dish "but after eight months of negotiations we could not agree to their demands."

GSN noted that Dish has previously removed stations seeking retransmission payments and regional sports networks. "Dish is choosing to do this to Game Show Network, an independent network, that costs virtually nothing compared to local retransmission or sports networks," it said.

Dish noted that its subscribers could still watch many popular Game Show Network programs via Pluto TV. It added that new episodes of Family Feud can be found on ABC. ■