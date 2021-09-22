GAC Family Adds Three Movies to Great American Christmas Slate

GAC Family, the network being launched by former Hallmark Channel head Bill Abbott, said it added three new holiday movies to its new Great American Christmas.

GAC Family is taking from the Hallmark playbook with family-friendly programming embracing the holidays.

The network, now known as Great American Country, will officially relaunch on Sept. 27 . It will begin its Yule programming on Oct. 24, with a special, Welcome to Great American Christmas. The special is hosted by Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison, who previously hosted Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family when Abbott ran the network.

The three new films are The Great Christmas Switch, Royally Wrapped for Christmas and Christmas is You.

Here is GAC Family’s schedule for its holiday movies and specials:

Oct. 24 — Welcome to Great American Christmas, with hosts Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison

Oct. 30 — Much Ado About Christmas, starring Susie Abromeit and Torrance Coombs

Nov. 6 — The Great Christmas Switch, starring Sarah Lind and Dillon Casey

Nov. 13 — Christmas Time Is Here, starring Dewshane Williams, Rukiya Bernard and Tom Pickett

Nov. 20 — A Kindhearted Christmas, starring Cameron Mathison and Jennie Garth

Nov. 27 — Royally Wrapped for Christmas, starring Jen Lilley and Brendan Fehr

Nov. 28 — Christmas Is You, starring Becca Tobin and Matthew MacCaull

GAC Family will also be premiering An Autumn Romance starring Chad Michael Murray, Jessica Lowndes, Dennis Andres, Moni Ogunsuyi and Michael Brown, on Oct. 23.