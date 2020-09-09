FX Shares Fall Premieres

FX shared the dates of its fall premieres. Season 11 of animated comedy Archer starts Sept. 16 on FXX, and episodes turn up on Hulu the following day. H. Jon Benjamin voices super-spy Archer.

New docuseries A Wilderness of Error begins Sept. 25 with three episodes, and also arrives on Hulu the next day. A Wilderness of Error is based on the book by Errol Morris.

When Army surgeon Jeffrey MacDonald is sent to prison for killing his family, a storm of swirling narratives challenges our ability to find the truth while overshadowing a chilling possibility: MacDonald may be innocent.

As was previously announced, season four of hit drama Fargo begins Sept. 27. Chris Rock stars. The season is set in Kansas City in 1950, and depicts battling crime families. The season was initially set to roll in April, until the pandemic hit.

Limited series A Teacher offers three episodes Nov. 10. Created by Hannah Fidell, A Teacher examines the complexities and consequences of a relationship between a high school teacher and her student. Kate Mara and Nick Robinson star.