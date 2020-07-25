‘Archer’ Back on FXX September 16

Season 11 of Archer will start on FXX September 16. There are eight episodes, and two run on premiere night. Episodes turn up on Hulu the day after premiere.

Archer is an animated half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer and his return to the spy game after a three-year coma. While many things changed during his absence, Archer is confident it will take just a little time for him to get back to the old ways. The problem: does the rest of the team want that?

“We are incredibly excited for our eleventh season and look forward to Archer waking up from his coma and returning to a spy world that has continued without him for the past three years,” said executive producer Casey Willis when the show was renewed last year.

H. Jon Benjamin voices Archer, Aisha Tyler voices Lana Kane, Jessica Walter is Archer’s mother and spymaster, Malory, and Judy Greer handles Cheryl.

Archer was created by Adam Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions. The series is produced by FX Productions.