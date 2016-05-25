FX Picks Up Final Seasons of Spy Saga 'The Americans'

FX said it has picked up what will be the final two seasons of its critically acclaimed series The Americans.

The show, about Russian spies living as a family in Reagan-era Washington, will air a 13-episode Season 5 in 2017 and will say dosvedanya after 10 episodes in 2018. The Americans will wrap up season 4 June 8.

"We have no doubt that this two-season order will allow [executive producers Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields] to tell this story to its perfect conclusion. On behalf of our producing partners at Fox 21 Television Studios and Amblin TV, we look forward to a brilliant final act of the Jennings family saga," said Eric Schrier, president of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions.

The Americans stars Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, Noah Emmerich, Alison Wright, Holly Taylor and Annet Mahendru.

FX said that season 4 of The Americans is currently the highest ranked series on Metacritic.

So far this season, The Americans has averaged 2.2 million total viewers using live plus seven day ratings. That’s down 9% from the average for all of Season 3.

"I echo the sentiments of our friends at FX in congratulating Joe, Joel and everyone at The Americans on creating one of the most critically acclaimed, thought provoking and spectacularly acted television shows ever to be broadcast," said Bert Salke, president of Fox 21 Television Studios. "It remains our privilege to partner with FX Productions on this series, and while we are already mourning the eventual end, we are grateful to FX for this generous two-season pickup that enables the show to go out on its own terms and gives the creators time to craft a final stretch as satisfying as the show itself."

FX Productions has also closed new overall deals with Weisberg and Fields.

"The best part of the last four years has been the intensive and fruitful collaboration with all of the people who make this show - the teams at FX, Fox 21 Television Studios, FX Productions and Amblin, our amazing cast, crew, and production team and our fellow writers," said Weisberg and Fields. "It's a lot of people putting their hearts and souls into The Americans, at this point for a lot of years. We're looking forward to the final two."