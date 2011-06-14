FX Keeps Boosting Slate With 'Super 8'

FX continued its movie-buying spree, adding last weekend's box office surprise, Super 8, to its slate. Over the weekend, Super 8 hauled in more than $35 million in box-office receipts, and was the weekend's top film.

The basic cable net recently has picked up several hit films, including X-Men First Class, which was last weekend's second biggest movie; The Hangover Part II, which has set all-time box-office records for a comedy, Kung Fu Panda 2 and Thor.

Super 8 is written and directed by J.J. Abrams and executive produced by Steven Spielberg. Paramount Pictures, Abrams' Bad Robot and Spielberg's Amblin Productions produced the film.