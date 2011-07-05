FXGrabs Rights to 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon'

FX has reached a

deal for the commercial TV premiere rights to Transformers: Dark of the Moon.

Transformers joins FX's long list of

2011 summer blockbusters that the network now owns the premiere rights: Bad

Teacher, Green Lantern, Mr. Popper's Penguins, The Hangover: Part 2,

Super 8, X-Men: First Class, Thor and Kung Fu Panda 2.

FX also has the premiere rights for Just Go With It, The Green Hornet

and TRON: Legacy.

The third movie in

Michael Bay's Transformers series, Dark of the Moon, stars Shia

LeBeouf and is the highest grossing movie ever for the 4th of July weekend.

FX plans to premiere in late 2013/early 2014.