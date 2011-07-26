FX Grabs Premiere Rights for 'Captain America,' 'Friends With Benefits,' 'Horrible Bosses'

Continuing the trend of buying up every 2011 summer blockbuster, FX announced Tuesday it has recieved the commercial premiere rights for a trio of summer movies.

Headlined by Captain America: The First Avenger (which drew a little over $65 million in its opening weekend), the network also acquired the rights to comedies Friends With Benefits and Horrible Bosses. The deal for Captain America is part of an earlier deal with Marvel back in 2008.

In the past few months, FX has acquired the first-broadcast rights to summer blockbusters Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Bad Teacher, Green Lantern, The Hangover: Part 2, Kung Fu Panda 2, Super 8, X-Men: First Class, Thor as well as Rio, Just Go With It, The Green Hornet, and TRON: Legacy.