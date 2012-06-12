FX Acquires First-Run Rights to 'Prometheus'
FX has acquired the first-run broadcast rights to 20th Century Fox's Prometheus.
The Ridly Scott science fiction thriller, which opened June 8, earned an estimated $50 million during its opening weekend. It lost out on the box office victory to Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted, which drew over $60 million.
Prometheus joins other film acquisions that FX had made this year, including 21 Jump Street and The Lorax.
