Future Today Connects with IAS's Publica for CTV Ad Serving

Ad-supported streaming company Future Today said it has hooked up with Integral Ad Science’s Publica to serve ads on its connected TV channels.

Future Today said that using Publica’s server-side ad insertion technology gives it more control over its ad breaks and enables it to give advertisers more granular targeting capabilities and a bigger return on investment.

“Publica has quickly become the standard for CTV SSAI ad insertion, serving some of the biggest streaming publishers and smart TV manufacturers globally,” said Vikrant Mathur, CEO of Future Today. “This integration not only delivers structured, dynamic, and hybrid advertising pods for our brand partners, but also enables these features in a true TV-like experience which today’s viewers demand.”

Future Today’s channels include Fawesome, HappyKids and iFood.

Also: Xandr Helps Future Today Grow CTV Advertising Revenue 200%

Publica seamlessly delivers advertising by stitching ads directly into the video stream, eliminating ad latency and buffering. It enables targeted and personalized ads in a viewing experience that matches traditional TV.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Future Today and help maximize their CTV ad revenues,” said Ben Antier, co-founder and CEO, Publica. Leveraging Publica’s SSAI, Future Today can increase demand, provide programmatic advertisers with better ad break controls, and ensure a premium viewing experience for their streaming audiences.” ■