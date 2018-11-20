Season two of sci fi comedy Future Man starts on Hulu Jan. 11. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg executive produce the show, along with Matt Tolmach, James Weaver and Ben Karlin.

Josh Hutcherson plays main character Josh Futturman, a janitor by day and gamer by night who is recruited by mysterious visitors to travel through time in order to prevent the extinction of humanity.

Eliza Coupe, Derek Wilson and Haley Joel Osment are also in the cast.

The season picks up in the year 2162, and Josh, Wolf and Tiger learn that their mission to stop the cure from getting out did not work. Osment’s Stu Camillo is now in power, having created the cure, and launched a plan to relocate humanity to Mars. A shadowy organization called the Pointed Circle seeks to recruit Josh to take Stu down.