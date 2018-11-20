Hulu Comedy ‘PEN15’ Starts Feb. 8

Hulu comedy PEN15 premieres Friday, Feb. 8. Hulu is on board for ten episodes of the series, from The Lonely Island. “Grab your gel pens and rolly backpacks, because it's time to head back to middle school with PEN15,” said the streaming service.

The show comes from the comedians Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle. Hulu describes it as “middle school as it really happened.”

Erskine and Konkle star, playing versions of themselves as 13-year-old outcasts in the year 2000.

Erskine’s credits include Man Seeking Woman and Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later.

Konkle’s include Man Seeking Woman and Rosewood.

Lonely Island is a comedy trio comprised of Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone.