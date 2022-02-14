‘Futurama’ Being Revived at Hulu

Hulu has ordered 20 episodes of animated comedy Futurama. Matt Groening created the show, which ran for four seasons on Fox, starting in 1999, then had three more on Comedy Central. David X. Cohen developed Futurama.

Cast members Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche and Lauren Tom, among others, are back on board. John DiMaggio, who voiced main character Bender, a smart-aleck robot, is not yet signed up for the reboot.

The show, about a pizza delivery guy who freezes himself as 1999 ends and comes back to life a thousand years later, is scheduled to debut in 2023.

Groening and Cohen are at work on the revival. ■