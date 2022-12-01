Fuse Media Launches Latino Vibes FAST Channel On Roku Channel

Fuse Media said that it launched Latino Vibes, a new free ad-supported streaming TV channel on The Roku Channel.

The channel was announced during Fuse’s upfront and joins a roster of digital channels launched by Fuse, including Shades of Black, Backstage and OUTtv Proud.

Programming on Latino Vibes includes the series Hip-Hop Houdini and Mario Lopez One-on-One, movies like Exposed, RThe 24 Hour Woman, Nothing Like the Holidays; music specials with e Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Bruno Mars and Enrique Iglesias. The channel will also carry Fuse favorites Don’t Cancel Me with Amara La Negra, Like Share, Dimelo and The Canvas: Los Angeles.

“As a Latino-owned entertainment company, it is in our DNA to make sure we provide a platform that supports and creates content where the Latino community can feel they are seen, celebrated and honored,” said Fuse Media Chairman & CEO, Mike Roggero. “Latino Vibes shows our commitment to creating a space in the entertainment industry that truly represents the diversity and richness of our global community, and we are pleased to have found a likeminded partner in The Roku Channel for the launch of Latino Vibes.”

Fuse Media said its FAST channels increased total minutes watched fivefold in the third quarter compared to a year ago. In October the channels surpassed over 1 billion minutes watched this year. ■