Fuse Media Launches Latino Vibes FAST Channel On Roku Channel
Programming includes series ‘Hip-Hop Houdini’ and ‘Mario Lopez One-on-One’
Fuse Media said that it launched Latino Vibes, a new free ad-supported streaming TV channel on The Roku Channel.
The channel was announced during Fuse’s upfront and joins a roster of digital channels launched by Fuse, including Shades of Black, Backstage and OUTtv Proud.
Programming on Latino Vibes includes the series Hip-Hop Houdini and Mario Lopez One-on-One, movies like Exposed, RThe 24 Hour Woman, Nothing Like the Holidays; music specials with e Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Bruno Mars and Enrique Iglesias. The channel will also carry Fuse favorites Don’t Cancel Me with Amara La Negra, Like Share, Dimelo and The Canvas: Los Angeles.
“As a Latino-owned entertainment company, it is in our DNA to make sure we provide a platform that supports and creates content where the Latino community can feel they are seen, celebrated and honored,” said Fuse Media Chairman & CEO, Mike Roggero. “Latino Vibes shows our commitment to creating a space in the entertainment industry that truly represents the diversity and richness of our global community, and we are pleased to have found a likeminded partner in The Roku Channel for the launch of Latino Vibes.”
Fuse Media said its FAST channels increased total minutes watched fivefold in the third quarter compared to a year ago. In October the channels surpassed over 1 billion minutes watched this year. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
