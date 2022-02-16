‘Fuller House’ Joining ‘Full House’ In GAC Family Program Lineup
Sequel series coming to linear TV on February 28
Former Hallmark Channel head Bill Abbott’s GAC Media said it made a deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution that brings all 75 episodes of Fuller House to the GAC Family cable channel.
Fuller House, the Full House sequel that was created for Netflix, joins Full House in the GAC Family lineup, starting February 28. It will mark the first time Fuller House will appear on linear TV.
Full House started appearing on GAC Family earlier this month.
Last year Abbott bought Great American Country from Discovery and transformed it into the family friendly GAC Family. Following the Hallmark Channel playbook, GAC Family ran a series of holiday themed movies in the fourth quarter.
Fuller House continues the story of the Tanner family. It stars. Candace Cameron Bure (a Hallmark Channel favorite), Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber, along with Soni Nicole Bringas, Michael Champion and Elias Harger.
John Stamos is a producer and makes guest appearances in Fuller House, along with his co-stars from the original Full House, the late Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin (another former Hallmark Channel stalwart) and Scott Weinger. ■
