FuboTV Working With Kantar To Gauge Impact of CTV Ads

Kantar said it is working with sport-oriented streaming platform fuboTV to measure the effectiveness of connected TV advertising.

Fubo is using Kantar’s Brand Lift product to show ad campaigns’ impact on metrics including brand awareness, brand favorability, consideration and purchase preference.

FuboTV and Kantar said they recently ran a campaign effectiveness study with a popular over-the-counter pharmaceutical brand. The study found that media placements on fuboTV helped drive consumer preference for the brand across the overall audience and led to a +9 lift in purchase preference. The study also showed the campaign topped Kantar’s market norms for consideration and preference.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Kantar to help marketers better link investments on CTV to business outcomes,” said Diana Horowitz, senior VP, advertising sales at fuboTV. “Marketers understand that CTV is an extremely valuable advertising medium, combining a big screen live TV viewing experience and premium content with capabilities like first-party addressable audience targeting — all in a brand safe environment. Now they can prove the value of CTV campaigns using Kantar’s CTV insights.”

According to Kantar’s MarketNorms database, CTV ads excel at building short-term awareness. Ads that run across connected, streaming and over-the-top platforms are easily recalled and build purchase intent.

“Our goal is to be the single source of truth for our clients and to help them drive growth through meaningful insights. Our research shows that streaming is a category that continues to grow, not just in terms of active viewers but also ad receptivity, meaning consumers are interested in advertising featured on video streaming services,” said Marco Parente, senior VP of product at Kantar.

“We know marketing campaigns are seven times more impactful among a receptive audience and leveraging the medium in the right way is crucial for a campaign’s success. That’s why partnerships like the one we have with fuboTV are critical in helping marketers evaluate and understand how to get the full value from their investments on CTV,” Parente said. ■