fuboTV Ups Base Price $10

Start-up virtual pay TV operator fuboTV has upped the price of its base “fubo” bundle for new subscribers by $10 a month to $54.99.

New subscribers will receive $10 off their first month’s bill.

The price bump follows DirecTV Now’s announcement earlier this month that it was raising its base-tier price by $5 to $50, while trimming back on programming networks.

Like all vMVPDs, fuboTV has been steadily giving ground on pricing as programming costs increase, although this is the first price increase for fuboTV in more than a year.

For its part, fuboTV hasn’t ditched any channels.