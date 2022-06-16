FuboTV Integrates Free Pick’Em Sports Game Into Live TV Stream

FuboTV said this weekend it will launch free pick’em games that will be integrated into its live TV stream and that viewers who choose to will also be able to turn their picks into real money bets via the Fubo Sportsbook.

“With this weekend’s launch, FuboTV will become the first live TV streaming platform to offer pick’em games integrated into the video experience with a direct gateway to an owned-and-operated sportsbook,” said Mike Berkley, chief product officer, FuboTV. “We believe interactivity is a key product differentiator for Fubo and, with these immersive experiences built into our live streaming product, we can offer the most personalized - and customizable - sports and entertainment television experience.”

The pick’em game challenges viewers to pick the winner of selected live sporting events each Sunday. Viewers can win points and compete with their friends. Viewers can play the game over their smart TVs, connected devices, gaming consoles, mobile apps and via fubo.tv.

The game also asks users if they want to place real money bets on their selections, using the same interface to engage with Fubo’s sportsbook.

FuboTV recently said that this integrated approach has led to stronger engagement with crossover users on average placing a greater number of bets and having higher retention rates on the sportsbook than sportsbook-only players.

“While other media companies are entering into external partnerships with betting companies, FuboTV and Fubo Sportsbook have combined both into one ecosystem,” said Scott Butera, president, Fubo Gaming. “The launch of pick’ems will further demonstrate FuboTV’s unique product integration and commitment to offering fans real-time immersive experiences across multiple touchpoints.”

The company intends to further integrate FuboTV and Fubo Sportsbook with the launch of additional product features, including live odds, this year, subject to regulatory approvals. ■