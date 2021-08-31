fuboTV Gets OK in Iowa To Launch Sportsbook

fuboTV plans to launch its Sportsbook in the thrid quarter

FuboTV said its Fubo Gaming unit got approval to offer online sports wagering in Iowa.

Fubo Gaming plans to launch its Fubo Sportsbook in the fourth quarter. The company has already gotten approvals to operate a betting service in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Indiana and New Jersey.

Fubo sees sports betting a compliment to its sports oriented video services.

“We believe Fubo Sportsbook will provide an elevated sports entertainment experience that will bring increased interaction and engagement between sports viewing and betting. We are working with regulators in additional markets as we aim to truly innovate the gaming space,” said Scott Butera, president of Fubo Gaming.

In Iowa, the state Racing and Gaming Commission approve Fubo Gaming to offer advance deposit online sports wagering within the state through a market access agreement with Casino Queen.

FuboTV said it will provide Hawkeye state sports better with an experience that integrated sports wagering and live streaming with fuboTV.

While viewers are watching on fuboTV, they’ll also get data from betting and streaming platforms based on first-party user behavior data that will recommend relevant bets and turn passive viewers into active participants, the company said.