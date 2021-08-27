FuboTV Raising Money For Breast Cancer Research with Jerome Bettis Spot

FuboTV said it will be raising funds to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation by airing a promo featuring former football star Jerome Bettis.

Known as The Bus during his playing days at Notre Dame and in the NFL, Bettis is a member of the board of the BCRF.

“Thanks to research, I still have my biggest fan—my mom. I’m proud to support the lifesaving research funded by the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and thrilled that fuboTV is joining the BCRF family,” said Bettis.

During September, fuboTV will be donating $1 to the BCRF from every subscription to its Sports Plus add-on channel package. The package includes the NFL RedZone from the NFL Network.

“Breast cancer is a disease that has unfortunately touched all of us,” said fuboTV’s senior VP, marketing, Yale Wang. “Progress depends on investing in the world’s best scientists to attack the disease from all angles. That’s why we’re supporting BCRF in their mission to end breast cancer by advancing the world’s most promising research.”

About one in eight women in the United States will develop invasive breast cancer during their lifetime. With 275 researchers across five continents, BCRF has been involved in every major breakthrough in breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship.

“Even as breast cancer cases around the world are on the rise, research funding is on the decline,” said BCRF president and CEO Myra Biblowit. “By partnering with BCRF, fuboTV is supporting groundbreaking, lifesaving science—ensuring that research funded today is there for our loved ones tomorrow. Together, we will bring the end of breast cancer into focus.”