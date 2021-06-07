FuboTV App Launches on LG webOS Smart TVs

FuboTV said its app has been launched by LG Electronics on its smart TVs.

LG Smart TV users are eligible for a free trial of fuboTV by scanning the QR code on the fubo TV app.

The fuboTV app on LG sets running webOS lets users set up as many as six users per subscription and create a customized guide, putting favorite channels at the top of the list. User can also choose to record games played by favorite teams and fuboTV’s Watch Next feature makes it easier to binge series.

The fuboTV app runs on LG’s OLD sets, which have self-lit pixels which can be individually controlled to produce perfect black levels, and ultra-sharp and realistic picture quality.