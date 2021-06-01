Apple TV App Arrives on Android TV

Continuing to expand beyond the confines of Apple’s own hardware, the Apple TV app is now supported across the expansive Android TV device ecosystem.

The news arrived Tuesday, after Nvidia blogged that the Apple TV app will now run on its full line of Nvidia Shield OTT devices, which use Google’s Android TV OS.

In December, Google enabled support for Apple TV on its Google TV OS—which is a souped up version of Android TV that is only deployed on Google’s new Chromecast, and a few other devices, at the moment.

Android TV includes the distribution heft of the Google Play Store, as well as the user convenience of Google Assistant voice. In addition to running on consumer-grade OTT devices like the Nvidia Shield, as well as many smart TVs, Android TV is also deployed by many pay TV operators around the world via its Operator Tier iteration.

Google is currently investing in the technology, aiming to take global connected TV gateway market share aware from Roku, Amazon and Samsung.

As for Apple, proliferation of Apple TV is essential to the health of the app’s primary tenant, subscription streaming service Apple TV Plus.