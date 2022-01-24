fuboTV Adds UEFA Soccer Matches In U.S. Through Deal With Fox Sports

Sports-focused streaming service fuboTV said it acquired the exclusive rights to stream a package of Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) games in the U.S. through a sub-licensing deal with Fox Sports.

Fubo TV will begin streaming games as part of the deal starting in JUne with the UEFA Nations League. The league features top European national teams from countries including Italy, France, England, Germany, Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands.

“Soccer has always been integral to fuboTV’s DNA,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of fuboTV. “Today’s announcement of our deal with Fox Sports to distribute UEFA National Team Football marks an important milestone for the company as we work to differentiate our sports-first content portfolio and reinvent interactive sports and entertainment television. We are excited to partner with Fox Sports to bring some of the world’s most important and thrilling soccer events to consumers over the years to come.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We’re excited to partner with fuboTV on UEFA’s most-coveted events,” said Fox Sports CEO and Executive Producer, Eric Shanks. “fuboTV and Fox Sports both share a strong passion for soccer, and what better way to celebrate this beautiful game than with some of the world’s greatest tournaments.”

fuboTV’s UEFA coverage will stream on Fubo Sports Network, which is available as part of fuboTV’s base plan of sports, news and entertainment channels. Select UEFA matches and all re-airs will stream on Fubo Sports Network and its distribution partners including Hisense Smart TVs, LG Channels, Sports on Tubi, Plex, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio Channels and Xumo. ■