FuboTV in Carriage Deal with AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

fuboTV, the sports-oriented streaming virtual multichannel video programming distributor (vMVPD), reached a carriage deal with AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

The agreement comes just before the start of the NBA and NHL season. When fuboTV launches AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, it will have Utah Jazz, Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Rockies games.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

fubo TV also recently made a deal to carry AT&T’s Root Sports. Other distributors are more reluctant to carry regional sports networks, which carry relatively high fees. Dish Network dropped AT&T SportsNet and Root Sports late last month.

fuboTV plans to launch the regional sports network first in the Nevada and Utah area.

“fuboTV continues on our mission to bring consumers their favorite hometown teams, alongside national and international sports coverage, at an affordable price,” said Ben Grad, senior VP of content strategy and acquisition for fuboTV. “Today’s partnership agreement with AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain will bring sports fans streaming coverage of some of their favorite local teams - just in time for the NBA and NHL seasons. We’re thrilled to welcome another AT&T SportsNet RSN to fuboTV.”

FuboTV also carries the local network affiliate TV stations in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.

“We know that fans in this region have been asking for more ways to get access to the Utah Jazz, Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Rockies and are particularly interested in streaming options,” said Nina Kinch, VP of affiliate relations for AT&T Sports Networks. “This deal now means that fans in all four of our regions now have access to stream their favorite teams with fuboTV.