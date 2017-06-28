fuboTV Adds Scripps Networks to Streaming Package

fuboTV said it reached an agreement to carry Scripps Networks Interactive's channels on its over-the-top streaming video service.

Live feeds of HGTV, Food Network and Travel Channel will be available July 1 as part of the Fubo Premier lineup, which carries an introductory rate of $34.99 per month. The service also features on-demand content and access to the channels' TV Everywhere apps.

Scripps Networks’ DIY and Cooking Channel will be available as add-ons to fuboTV at a later date.

“Our world-class lifestyle content is a perfect complement to the fuboTV service and we are thrilled to partner with a sport centric OTT service to bring the best in class in home, food and travel programming that will delight and entertain their users,” said Henry Ahn, Scripps Networks Interactive’s president of content distribution and marketing. “This carriage deal further validates the ‘must have’ nature of Scripps content in an ever-competitive distribution landscape.”

fuboTV features 60 channels, including five from CBS that will come online in early July.

"Partnering with Scripps Networks allows us to round out our basic bundle nicely, complementing our core sports offering with some of the most popular programming on TV," added David Gandler, fuboTV cofounder and CEO.

Scripps Networks was an investor in a $55 million round of financing fuboTV closed earlier this month.