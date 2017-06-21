fuboTV, CBS Notch Live TV Streaming Deal

fuboTV, the sports-focused virtual MVPD, is adding a key programmer to its OTT mix after striking a live TV streaming deal with CBS.

fuboTV said the deal includes OTT carriage of CBS (starting with 14 CBS owned-and-operated stations and via a set of independent stations), CBS Sports Network, The CW, Pop and CBSN, CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service, as well as premium network Showtime.

Networks tied to the deal will be available to fuboTV to stream live, along with access to VOD content, via the OTT TV provider’s flagship package, Fubo Premier, which is selling Wednesday for the discounted introductory price of $34.99 per month. fuboTV will sell Showtime as a subscription add-on to customers who take the Fubo Premier package.

fuboTV expects to add CBS to its programming lineup by early July.

