fuboTV Scores $55M ‘C’ Round

fuboTV, the sports-focused virtual MVPD, said it has closed a $55 million Series C round led by Northzone, along with participation from Scripps Networks Interactive and 21st Century Fox and Sky, which joined fuboTV's Series B round last year.

fuboTV, which launched in January 2015, has raised more than $75 million. Northzone, an early investor in companies such as Spotify and Avito, is also taking a board spot at the vMVPD. LionTree Advisors served as financial advisor and placement agent for fuboTV’s latest funding round.

The new investment comes on the heels of the launch of Fubo Premier, a no-contract pay TV package with more than 55 channels that’s selling for the introductory discounted price of $34.99 per month.

