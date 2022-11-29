Fubo Sports Network Gains Carriage on Amazon’s Freevee

FuboTV said that its Fubo Sports Network linear channel has launched on Amazon’s ad-supported Freevee streaming platform.

Fubo said Fubo Sports Network is now available on 155 million devices across streaming platforms.

“With the launch of Fubo Sports Network on Amazon Freevee, we’re bringing our athlete-driven programming and original series to more eyeballs than ever before,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Networks and originals, FuboTV. “There is a growing appetite for the voice of the athlete and our goal is to connect with fans wherever they choose to consume content. Platforms like Freevee allow us to do just that at no extra cost for our audiences. We’re delighted to join Freevee’s impressive lineup of premium channels.”

Fubo Sports Network recently expanded its original programming with the addition of two new series, Airing It Out with Housh and Scandrick and The Young Person Basketball Podcast with R.J. Hampton. Those shows joined No Chill with Gilbert Arenas and Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. and Hatch.

Fubo said Fubo Sports Network increased its viewership by 121% in September year over year. The channel is available on LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio WatchFree Plus, Tubi, Plex, Xumo and as part of FuboTV’s subscription packages. ■