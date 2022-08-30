Fubo Sports Network Adds Original Shows To Lineup

FuboTV’s free streaming channel, Fubo Sports Network, said it will be adding two new original series to its lineup.

Airing It Out with Housh and Scandrick, featuring former NFL players T.J. Houshmandzadeh and Orlando Scandrick, will premiere on September 6.

‘The Young Person Basketball Podcast’ (Image credit: Fubo Sports Netowrk)

The Young Person Basketball Podcast with R.J. Hampton has its debut on Oct. 23.

The new series join Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. and Hatch, which starts season 2 on September 8 and No Chill with Gilbert Arenas returns for season 3 in October.

“Our roster of Fubo Sports Network originals continues to grow as we bring the voice of the athlete to audiences wherever they consume content,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Sports Network and original programming, FuboTV. “As the line blurs between athletes in the game and behind the mic, we’re building a space for sports stars turned content creators to share their first-hand experiences and insights with our audience of enthusiastic fans. I am grateful to have R.J., Housh and Orlando join us.”

All four series on Fubo Sports Network can be streamed for free on the network’s YouTube channel as well as on LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio Channels, Sports on Tubi, Plex, Hisense Smart TVs,, Xumo and most podcast platforms. Fubo Sports Network is also available as part of FuboTV’s subscription packages.

Fubo Sports Network said its viewership has increased 140% year-over-year. . As it expands its reach to even more platforms, it has generated more than 6.4 million hours viewed on YouTube, plus millions of podcast downloads and impressions across Instagram, TikTok, Twitch and Twitter. ■