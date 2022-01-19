Fubo Integrates FanView For Multiview Users on Apple TV

Sports-oriented TV service fuboTV said that subscribers using Apple TV will be able to use its FanView features while in Multiview mode.

FanView provides live stats and scores, while Multiview enables viewers to combine multiple programming streams. While in FanView’s scoreboard widget, subscribers can also navigate through live scores and, with one click, go directly into a selected game, no channel change required, the company said.

The move comes at a time when sports programmers are looking at ways to engage viewers–especially young viewers–who are interested in fantasy and gambling.

Also: Fubo Says It Ended 2021 With More Than 1 Million Subs

“In our mission to integrate interactivity into fuboTV’s live TV streaming experience, our team has been focused on launching products that enable consumers to engage with what’s on the screen in ways they never have before,” said Mike Berkley, chief product officer at fuboTV.

“Live sports in particular perfectly lends itself to enhanced viewing experiences. We know our subscribers want to keep track of multiple games and leagues, and they want to engage with what they’re watching,” Berley said. “That’s why we’re thrilled to bring a new iteration of our very popular Multiview feature for Apple TV that lets them watch multiple games at once alongside FanView’s real-time scores and stats. We believe this is the most personalized and customized TV viewing experience available in the market.”

The updated Multiview feature is currently available for select fuboTV subscribers and will be rolled out to everyone in the coming days, ■