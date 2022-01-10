Fubo Says It Ended 2021 With More Than 1 Million Subs

FuboTV said that it expect to report that it had more than 1.1 million subscribers at the end of the year, more than double where it finished last year.

The company also said it expected fourth quarter total revenue to be between $215 million and $220 million, which would represent 105% to 109% growth.

Fubo released preliminary results before an appearance at the Needham Virtual Growth Conference this week.

Also: Growth Slows as vMVPDs Add Less Than 1 Million Subscribers in 3rd Quarter

The company did not project how much its net loss for the quarter would be.

“FuboTV’s strong preliminary fourth quarter 2021 results close out a pivotal year where we made meaningful advancements against our mission to define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV.

“In the fourth quarter, we continued to deliver triple digit revenue growth, alongside operating leverage, through the efficient deployment of acquisition spend and the retention of high quality customer cohorts. This was evidenced by continued improvements in subscriber churn year-over-year within the quarter,” he said. “This wraps up a phenomenal year where we grew revenue by over 138% while advancing towards our path to profitability. We look forward to discussing our full fourth quarter and year-end 2021 results including Adjusted Contribution Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, EPS and cash flow on our forthcoming earnings call.”

The company also said that fourth-quarter advertising revenue is expected to be more than $25 million, up 90%, and putting its annual run rate at $100 million.

Fubo also said subscriber acquisition cost would be at the low end of its target range and that churn is expected to improve in the quarter for the 13th straight quarter. ■