Fubo Agrees To Carry Nexstar TV Stations, NewsNation

The CW stations air LIV Golf and other sports.

Nexstar Media Group and Fubo said they reached a new multiyear distribution agreement covering 89 Nexstar-owned TV stations and the company’s NewsNation cable network.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Fubo will be streaming 37 affiliates of The CW network, owned by Nexstar. Since acquiring control of The CW, Nexstar has been adding sports to the network’s lineup, increasing its appeal to the sports-focused Fubo.

The CW stations carry LIV Golf, college football and men’s basketball from the Atlantic Coast Conference and NASCAR auto racing.

Fubo will also be carrying 25 MyNetworkTV affiliates, 23 ABC affiliates and four independent stations owned by Nexstar.