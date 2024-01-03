Fubo Agrees To Carry Nexstar TV Stations, NewsNation
Pact includes 37 The CW affiliates
Nexstar Media Group and Fubo said they reached a new multiyear distribution agreement covering 89 Nexstar-owned TV stations and the company’s NewsNation cable network.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
Fubo will be streaming 37 affiliates of The CW network, owned by Nexstar. Since acquiring control of The CW, Nexstar has been adding sports to the network’s lineup, increasing its appeal to the sports-focused Fubo.
The CW stations carry LIV Golf, college football and men’s basketball from the Atlantic Coast Conference and NASCAR auto racing.
Fubo will also be carrying 25 MyNetworkTV affiliates, 23 ABC affiliates and four independent stations owned by Nexstar.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
