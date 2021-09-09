FTX Campaign in NFL Games Sign of Growing Crypto Ad Category
Commercial features Tom Brady and Giselle Bundchen
FTX launched a $20 million ad campaign that will be featured in primetime NFL games, showing why TV ad sales executives are excited about the emerging cryptocurrency category.
Tom Brady and Giselle Bundchen, who are among FTX’s high-profile backers, are featured in a commercial that launched Wednesday and will appear on NBC Thursday night during its NFL opening night game in which Brady and the Super Bowl champ Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys.
The spot will air in NFL broadcasts through October, including Sunday Night Football on Sept. 12, Sept. 26 and Oct. 3. A second spot is expected to come out next month.
The campaign is also appearing on Hulu and connected TV starting next week. FTX is also employing paid social and digital outlets.
Another cryptocurrency company, Crypto.com has bought ads in NFL games and is sponsoring Fox’s Saturday afternoon college football show, according to Fox Sports executive VP Seth Winter.
Winter said that FTX will have a significant presence in Fox’s coverage of the Major League Baseball post-season.
After sports betting, Winter said crypto was one of the categories bringing new money into the sports TV marketplace.
FTX, an exchange that lets investors of all sizes invest in cryptocurrencies, this summer made a five-year deal with Major League Baseball, spent $135 million to make the Miami Heat’s home court the FTX Arena and $17.5 million for a 10 year deal for naming rights to FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium.
Earlier this week, FTX said that NBA star Steph Curry also became a stakeholder and would act as a spokesman.
FTX’s campaign was created with ad agency dentsuMB, which tapped into sports culture and humor to show how all type of people--from Brady to Jets fans--can invest in crypto.
