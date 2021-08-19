‘Frogger’, ‘Top Chef Family Style’ and ‘American Ninja Warrior Junior’ on Peacock Sept. 9

Peacock debuts three competition series Sept. 9, with three episodes of Frogger and two apiece for Top Chef Family Style and American Ninja Warrior Junior. Frogger and Top Chef Family Style are new shows for Peacock, while American Ninja Warrior Junior unveils season three.

Fifteen culinary prodigies compete with an adult family member in Top Chef Family Style. The winner gets $50,000.

Meghan Trainor hosts and Marcus Samuelsson is head judge. Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio from Bravo’s Top Chef stop by to lend their expertise.

New episodes stream weekly on Thursdays.

Magical Elves produces the show. Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Hillary Olsen, Claire Kosloff and Tracy Tong are executive producers.

Damon Wayans Jr. hosts Frogger and Kyle Brandt co-hosts. Based on the ‘80s video game, Frogger sees contestants embark on tricky obstacle courses. “Audiences and contestants alike will be transported into a wild, whimsical Frogger world, filled with all the simple but challenging elements of the mega-hit from Konami,” according to Peacock.

The winner gets $100,000.

Eureka Productions produces the show in partnership with Konami Cross Media NY, Inc. Chris Culvenor and Paul Franklin executive produce for Eureka Productions, along with Eden Gaha and Fred Birckhead.

Season three of American Ninja Warrior Junior sees junior athletes compete in harrowing obstacle courses. The kids are 9 to 14.

Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, hosts of American Ninja Warrior on NBC, return as hosts. Victoria Arlen is the sideline reporter.

American Ninja Warrior Junior is produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions with Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Frank Sinton and Jackson Nguyen the executive producers.