Frndly TV Launches Bounce; Removes CuriosityStream
Family-geared streaming service says it is refining its channel lineup
Frndly TV, the low-priced, family-oriented streaming service, said it was adding Bounce to its lineup.
At the same time, it said factual programming service CuriosityStream would no longer be available on the platform.
Frndly TV said it was “refining our channel lineup.”
Bounce is part of the E.W. Scripps Co. Frndly TV already carries Scripps channels including Ion, Ion Mystery, Grit, Laff and Court TV.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.