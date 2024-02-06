Frndly TV Launches Bounce; Removes CuriosityStream

Frndly TV, the low-priced, family-oriented streaming service, said it was adding Bounce to its lineup.

At the same time, it said factual programming service CuriosityStream would no longer be available on the platform.

Frndly TV said it was “refining our channel lineup.”

Bounce is part of the E.W. Scripps Co. Frndly TV already carries Scripps channels including Ion, Ion Mystery, Grit, Laff and Court TV.