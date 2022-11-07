Frndly TV Counters Yule Log With Solo Stove Pop-Up Channel

Low-priced, family-friendly TV provider Frndly TV is launching a pop-up channel presented by Solo Stove for the holidays that is its answer to the more-traditional Yule log.

The Cozy Holiday Bonfire Presented by Solo Stove channel will feature the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 outdoor fire pit. The channel will feature a QR code that will enable viewers to find out more about Solo Stove outdoor fire pit products.

When the channel launches on November 8, the stove will be featured in a fall setting with outdoorsy sounds.

The channel switches gear after Thanksgiving on November 29 with holiday themes.

“At Solo Stove we know there’s nothing like time spent outside,” Solo Stove director of brand Chris Johnson said. “We love it. This holiday season we’re excited to partner with Frndly TV to bring the relaxing sounds of the great outdoors, Bonfire-powered fire pit crackling, and cozy visuals to TVs all across the country. It's the next best thing to sitting next to our smokeless fire pits in your own backyard.”

Programming will run 24 hours a day in hour long loops coordinated with the time of day, so daytime scenes will appear in the morning and afternoon, with nightlight scenes shown from dusk into the night.

The Cozy Holiday Bonfire Presented by Solo Stove channel is scheduled to run through January 3, 2023.

“While our subscribers enjoy the traditional Yule Log during the holiday season, they also love the outdoors and we thought this would be a fun, new way to present a holiday pop-up channel,” Steve Sklar, Frndly TV’s head of advertising sales, said. “Solo Stove immediately saw the unique value in partnering with our holiday pop-up channel to reach our engaged subscriber base and worked with us to create the Cozy Holiday Bonfire Presented by Solo Stove. And we thank our national ad sales partners, Orama Advisors, who secured Solo Stove’s participation.” ■