'Friends' Renewed Through 2017

Friends' third cycle has now been cleared in 90% of the country, with many station groups joining Tribune and Sinclair in renewing what's now a sitcom classic.

The show's third cycle, which will air in True HD for the first time, begins in December 2013 and runs through 2017. Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution now has cleared the show on stations from the CBS, Raycom, Cox, Hearst, Meredith, Local TV, Titan, Nexstar, Grant, New Vision, Univision, Weigel, New Age, Gocom, Comcorp, Bonten, Venture Tech and Newport broadcast groups.

Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Krudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer and six friends who live and work in New York City. The show is a Bright/Kauffman/Crane Production in association with Warner Bros. Television.