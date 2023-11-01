‘Friends’ Marathon on TBS Toasts Matthew Perry

(From l.): David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc in a season six cast photo for ‘Friends.’

TBS hosts a Friends marathon to salute the life of Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the series and died October 28. The “Best of Chandler Marathon” began Wednesday, November 1, showing Chandler at his funniest. At 6 a.m. ET it was “The One With the Blackout” and then “The One After the Super Bowl Part 2.” Wednesday’s marathon runs until 6 p.m. and features 24 episodes.

On Thursday, November 2, it’s the “Best of Chandler and Joey’s Friendship Marathon.” It starts with “The One With the Baby on the Bus” and offers a dozen episodes in total. Matt LeBlanc played Joey.

At Friday, 10 a.m., it’s “Best of Chandler & Monica’s Relationship Marathon,” with five episodes, including “The One With the Proposal Part 1 and Part 2.”

Saturday and Sunday, November 4 and 5, feature “Best of Chandler Encore.” There are nine Friends episodes Saturday morning and 13 more Sunday morning and early afternoon. The former NBC sitcom also streams on Max.

Numerous news outlets have reported that Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. He was 54.

Friends was on NBC from 1994 to 2004.

