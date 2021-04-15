Frndly TV Adds BYUtv to Streaming Channel Lineup

Frndly TV, a virtual multichannel video programming distributor, said it is adding BYUtv to its lineup.

BYUtv, part of BUY broadcasting, a service of Brigham Young University, focuses on inspiring and uplifting programming.

Frndly TV has built a business with more than 440,000 subscribers with a formula of family-friendly channels at an affordable price.

Adding BUYtv’s linear channels and video on demand programming won’t affect Frndly TV’s current price structure, the companies said.

“We are thrilled to add a fantastic channel like BYUtv to our programming lineup,” said Michael McKenna, chief programming officer at Frndly TV. “BYUtv’s extensive programming of entertainment, lifestyle and sports matches up with our core goal of delivering family-friendly TV to all of our subscribers.”

“BYUtv is delighted to join forces with Frndly TV in making our network broadly available in more homes,” said Ian Puente, director of operations and strategy at BYUtv. “Our goal is to offer uplifting programming designed for kids and their parents to watch together, and Frndly TV, with its lineup of family-focused, feel-good channels, is the perfect fit.”

BYUtv programming includes the series Studio C, Random Acts, Dwight in Shining Armor and Relative Race, as well as educational programming and BYU men’s and women’s sports.