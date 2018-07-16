‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Reruns to Air on Up, Freeform

Twentieth Television has licensed the cable rerun rights to the ABC family comedy Fresh Off the Boat to Up TV and the Walt Disney Co.’s Freeform.

The series will go on those channels later this year. The networks have licensed the four seasons that have already aired on ABC and a fifth that has been ordered and will air on ABC this fall.

Related: Up TV Grabs 'Home Improvement'

“Fresh Off the Boat continues to grow its audience on broadcast, and with the recent pickup of a fifth season, we are thrilled that the series is coming to Up,” said Amy Winter, executive VP and general manager, Up TV. “Up celebrates family life and with all the heart and humor included in Fresh Off the Boat, this contemporary, family story is a perfect fit.”

The series, inspired the Eddie Huang memoir, revolves around an Asian family in the mid-90s in suburban Orlando. It was created for television by Nahnatchka Khan, who also serves as executive producer and showrunner.

Related: Freeform's 'Fosters' Spinoff is Called 'Good Trouble'

“Fresh Off the Boat has a unique comedic voice that will resonate with young adult audiences and fit well alongside Freeform’s original content,” said Sarah Tomassi Lindman, senior VP of content planning and strategy, Freeform. “The Huang family’s authentic, humorous and meaningful way of navigating a new environment reflects our viewer’s experiences and are exactly the kind of stories we are proud to have on our network.”