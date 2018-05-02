Up TV Grabs ‘Home Improvement’

Up TV has licensed the cable rights to all eight seasons of comedy Home Improvement. Tim Allen plays the host of a home improvement show called Tool Time who is raising three mischievous boys. Richard Karn, Patricia Richardson and Earl Hindman are also in the cast.

Up will air Home Improvement Monday through Friday from 1-3 pm ET and Saturdays from 12-2 pm ET starting Monday, May 14.

“We are thrilled to be adding such a beloved series to Up’s lineup,” said Amy Winter, executive VP and general manager, Up TV. “Home Improvement was a staple in many homes, and we’re excited to give families a new opportunity to go back and watch this iconic sitcom with their families. The funny and emotional situations that the Taylors experience are ones that many of us can relate to.”

Up TV programming celebrates family life.

Up licensed Home Improvement from The Disney|ABC Television Group.