Frequence Adds Features for Political Campaigns to Sales Software

Ad-sales automation software provider Frequence said it has added features aimed at political advertisers in advance of the 2024 election season.

The features provide data for customizing campaigns to reach voters.

Frequence users will get access to voter insights, dynamic audience segmentation and reach through the nation’s demand-side platforms.

The omnichannel campaigns generated by Frequence can give candidates up to three times greater return on their spending compared to candidates using a single-channel approach, the company said.

“Our new features for political campaigns are best-in-class, and media companies, agencies and their local advertisers will find them invaluable during the 2024 election season,” Matt Robles, Frequence VP of product and co-founder, said. “Our integrated solution provides customized campaign targeting through built-in features designed specifically for political content while ensuring precise audience targeting based on geo, demo, voter segments and more.”

Frequence pointed to predictions that political ad revenue is expected to be $15.2 billion in 2024 and $16.8 billion in 2026.

“Now with Frequence, media companies and agencies will have access to new political audience segment selections, targeting for partisanship, affiliations and donors, voter registration and voting habits, as well as the ability to target by zip code and congressional district,” CEO Tom Cheli said. “As audiences fracture and campaigns hinge on very small margins in many cases, we can’t wait to show political advertisers what’s possible with our new and evolving technology.”