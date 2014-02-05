FremantleMedia Intl. Opens Canadian Office

FremantleMedia International (FMI) is opening FremantleMedia Canada, a sales office in Toronto that will handle its distribution efforts in the market.

The move is designed to build on FMI's already strong presence in the market by having a sales team on the ground and will be run by Susan Hummel, who will assume the post of senior VP of distribution and sales in March.

Hummel will report to New York-based Lisa Honig, senior VP, program distribution, FMI and be in charge of licensing FremantleMedia’s content to the various distribution platforms, including traditional broadcasters, pay TV, new media and digital.

“Canada has always been one of our largest territories for international distribution and having a local team led by Susan is going to help us to build upon on our already solid foundation and growing portfolio of content,” explained Honig in a statement.

Hummel comes to FMI from MGM, where she served as senior VP of U.S. basic cable and Canada television distribution and was based in Toronto. Prior to MGM, she had held positions at Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and FX.