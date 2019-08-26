Fremantle, Steve Harvey to Bring 'Family Feud' to Africa

Fremantle, in partnership with Steve Harvey Global, will launch local versions of Family Feud in Ghana and South Africa, the companies said Monday. Harvey will host both versions just as he does on the U.S. syndicated version and on ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud. They will be produced by Fremantle’s local production partner in Africa, Rapid Blue.

“Bringing Family Feud to Africa has long been a dream of mine,” Harvey said in a statement. “I believe Family Feud will become a household name for local South African and Ghanaian families. And this is just the beginning in Africa. I expect this show to lead to multiple media and business projects in and throughout the continent.”

Family Feud was first introduced in the U.S. in 1976 and Fremantle has placed the game show in more than 70 markets, including the United Kingdom, Australia, France, India and Indonesia. Family Feud Africa will be the first international version hosted by Harvey.

The local version of Family Feud will begin production in Johannesburg in the last quarter of 2019 and begin airing in Africa in the second quarter of 2020. Rapid Blue, as part of the BBC Studios international family of production companies, also produces localized African versions of other international formats, including Dancing with the Stars, TheX Factor, Got Talent, Shark Tank, Come Dine With Me, Project Runway and First Dates.

“Family is the cornerstone of life in South Africa and Ghana, and we are confident that we will see some wonderful families take part and that both seasons will resonate well with audiences here,” said Duncan Irvine, CEO of Rapid Blue, also in a statement. “We’re planning additional projects with Steve Harvey and his team for viewers here in Africa, so watch this space!”

Steve Harvey formed Steve Harvey Global in 2017 to focus on creating content, products and experiences that inspire audiences around the world. Family Feud Africa was negotiated and executed by Anahita Kheder, Fremantle senior vice president, sales and distribution, Middle East, Africa and South Eastern Europe, and Brandon R. Williams, Steve Harvey Global chief operating and legal officer for Steve Harvey Global.